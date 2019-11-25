HOUSTON – Does the United Postal Service really recognize Houston as Clutch City? Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says so.

On Monday afternoon, Hidalgo wrote a post on social media encouraging correspondence to be sent to her office located in Clutch City for the remainder of the NBA season.

“No joke, the US Postal Service officially recognizes 77002, zip code of the Toyota Center, as Clutch City, TX," Hidalgo wrote. “Luckily, our office shares that zip.”

The Toyota Center is home to the Houston Rockets as we all know.

I just came across critical information: No joke,the US Postal Service officially recognizes 77002, zip code of the... Posted by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Monday, November 25, 2019

We searched on the USPS website in the “Look up a zip code” section and this is what it showed:

Screen grab from USPS website

According to users from Clutch Fans, a Houston Rockets fan site, “Clutch City” has been recognized by USPS for over a decade.

“It follows the Rockets headquarters,” wrote a user on the fan site in 2009. “It used to refer to their Greenway Plaza location (77046) when they played at the Summit/Compaq Center. When they moved to the Toyota Center, it moved there.”

We searched zip code 77046 to see if Clutch City would show up as “other city names” but nothing came up.

We also searched zip code 77027, the zip code for the team’s previous home The Summit, now Lakewood Church, and Clutch City did not show up.

It seems that by the team relocating to the Toyota Center the new zip code took on the Clutch City name.

KPRC 2 reached out to USPS for a confirmation and are awaiting a response.

“Clutch City” is a name dubbed to the Houston Rockets back in 1994 when the team managed to win the NBA finals against the New York Knicks to become World Champions. The team had been dubbed “Choke City” earlier in the playoffs after having lost a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns.