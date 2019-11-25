HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler on fire has spilled oil and has now closed all lanes of I-69 northbound just north of Highway 36.

All traffic is being diverted to Highway 36.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Rosenberg police say two 18-wheelers collided on 59 at FM 2218 in front of Finnegan’s car dealership.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The cleanup is expected to extend into the evening until about 4 or 5 p.m., officials say. The Texas Department of Transportation is now using sandbags to help absorb the fuel that leaked.