Local pub purposely drops DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket

Henry Hudson's Pub has decided it will not purchase DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket to show football to patrons.

On it's Facebook page, the pub's owner Jim Adair notified its customers the decision was based on the division of the country over the issue of the National Anthem during games.

On the establishment's page Adair wrote:

"We fully support anyone's right to raise awareness for their issues and causes and believe that as sports celebrities they already have a large platform to do so. Far more than any other average American citizen. There is a time and place and the beginning of an entertainment show is not. During the National Anthem is not it. These are my beliefs."

He further writes:

"I do not make this decision lightly, I simply refuse to support very well paid athletes, kneeling during the National Anthem and the media that continues to make that its focus."

Adair goes on to encourage other bar owners to do the same thing.

During NFL pre-season which started earlier this month, several players took a knee or did not even take to the field.

These actions are an ongoing protest of racial inequality, a stance some NFL players feel very strongly about.

