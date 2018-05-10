League City woman sells book with President Trump's tweets from first year in office

HOUSTON - Need a refresher on everything President Donald Trump has said on Twitter during his first year in office?

There’s a book for that.

“Just the Tweets: President Donald J. Trump’s Historical Collection of Tweets Volume I,” compiled by Trisha Hope, is now available for $35.

The compilation by Hope, a League City resident and avid Trump supporter, is just what it says it is -- all the tweets from the @realdonaldtrump Twitter account from the past year, from Jan. 20, 2017, through Jan. 19, 2018.

"The reason it's named that is because it's just the tweets. It's not my commentary, it's not my opinion. It's just his tweets," Hope said.

Hope says she got the idea around the same time as Trump's inauguration.

"I had a lot of friends and family reach out to me about his tweets because they're not on Twitter. And they always asked, 'What did he tweet today? What's going on?'" Hope said.

Since then, Hope said she's archived every single tweet from Trump's Twitter account and released volume one from his first year in office.

She plans to release more volumes each spring.

"I hope to get people to read it and understand and watch and reflect what he said when he said it and then how things evolve," Hope said.

With the book already sold out from the first 500 copies she had printed, Hope said she's already ordered hundreds more.

"It's printed as he wrote it, so if there's a typo in his tweet, there's a typo in the book. It's exactly the way he wrote it," Hope said.

Typos and all, Hope said she believes the book, and every tweet included, give a different perspective into the office of the presidency.

"He talks to us every single day. He tells us what he's doing, what he's thinking. He doesn't hold back much, I think we can all agree to that. And it's pretty unique," Hope said.

According to a University of Houston law professor, since Trump is a government employee, the book is perfectly legal so long as the tweets are shown accurately and not changed. The professor also added there is no copyright for government employees.

On the website touting the book, Hope promises a compilation for each remaining year of the Trump presidency.

Trump's tweets are also available with this interactive feature.

