Remains found near where missing man was last seen

Crews search an area near the Trinity River on Aug. 5, 2019, where Johnny Lowe was last seen fishing June 27, 2019.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - The Liberty County Sheriff's Office and members of Texas EquuSearch discovered human remains on a property located on County Road 133 in the Moss Bluff area.

A team of 21 searchers found multiple bones scattered throughout the property.

The Sheriff's Office said the initial discovery was made five days ago by two men walking in a wooded area.

That same area was recently underwater because the Trinity River was at flood stage.

What's new

Searchers began combing the area at about 8 a.m. Monday. Throughout the day, they found multiple bones.

Even with treacherous conditions, the searchers pressed on.

"The terrain out there is extremely muddy. It's snake-infested. It's very hot. We have no air back there. It's tough on these searchers," Liberty County Sheriff Capt. Ken DeFoor said.

The bones were found near the same area where 53-year-old Johnny Lowe was last seen fishing June 27.

Lowe's vehicle was pulled from the nearby Trinity River in July, but investigators have not been able to locate Lowe.

"There is the possibility, although not confirmed, that the remains that we're finding could possibly be his remains," DeFoor said.

What's next

DeFoor said the bones will be sent off for DNA testing and identification. Hopefully, that will provide "some type of resolution for that family so they at least know where their loved ones are or what happened to them at some point in time," DeFoor said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392- STOP (7867).

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.