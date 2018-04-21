La Porte man, 18, arrested after robbery, police say

LA PORTE, Texas - An 18-year-old La Porte man was quickly arrested by police after a robbery Thursday, according to the La Porte Police Department.

A call was received after 6 p.m. Thursday about a possible robbery in progress within La Porte's Fairmont Central subdivision. Police said callers advised that someone was jumping fences throughout various yards in the same area.

A trio of officers approached the area within minutes. Police said a patrol sergeant and a K-9 officer were able to find and corner the man, who was determined to be the primary suspect in the robbery.

It was determined that Corando Saenz III, 18, made an agreement on Facebook with an 18-year-old Katy resident for the exchange of a pair of $900 shoes, police said.

When the Katy resident arrived in La Porte, Saenz produced a black pistol and took the boxed shoes from the victim, according to police. Saenz fled the area, running through yards and scaling fences in his attempt to escape.

Police said the pistol was determined to be an airsoft pellet gun.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted the charge of aggravated robbery against Saenz, police said.

