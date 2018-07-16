Kylie Jenner fans raising money to make cosmetics mogul a billionaire

HOUSTON - Kylie Jenner’s fans are raising money to make the cosmetics mogul the youngest billionaire after she graced the cover of Forbes magazine sporting a $900 million fortune.

The goal of the GoFundMe account is ambitious: $100 million. So far, it’s raised just short of $2,000.

The page description reads, “Kylie Jenner was on the cover of Forbes magazine today for having a net worth of 900 million dollars, which is heartbreaking. I don't want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn't have a billion dollars. WE MUST RAISE 100 MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP HER GET TO A BILLION, PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD, THIS IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.”



Jenner’s cover – and particularly the term “self-made” to describe her background – sparked a backlash against the magazine, with some claiming that’s impossible because she’s part of the wealthy and famous Kardashian/Jenner clan.

"Calling Kylie Jenner self-made without acknowledging anywhere the incredible head start she had is what allows people to turn around and look at poor people and ask them why they haven't become billionaires yet," one person tweeted. "Her story is not inspiring or motivating for anyone."

Would you support the campaign to support Jenner’s billionaire claim to fame? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments.

