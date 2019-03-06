'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek announces via YouTube he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, he announced Wednesday.

Trebek, 78, released a message saying he will try to finish out this season of "Jeopardy!"

Message from Trebek

Here is the full statement from Trebek:

"Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you, and it's in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our 'Jeopardy!' fan base.

"I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information.

"Just like 50,000 other people in the United States this year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.

"Truth told, I have to, because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years. So help me keep the faith, and we'll win. We'll get it done. Thank you."



You can watch the video below.

Trebek has been the host of "Jeopardy!" since 1984. He previously hosted "Battlestars," "Classic Concentration," "Double Dare," "High Rollers" and other shows.

