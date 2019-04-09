Investigators to enter ITC tank farm for first time after chemical fire

PASADENA, Texas - It has been over a month since a massive fire broke out at the Intercontinental Terminals Co. in Deer Park.

After burning for multiple days and two flare-ups, crews were able to put the blaze out and begin the cleanup process.

In the following days, a benzene detection forced a shelter-in-place order for the area, nearby waters were polluted with oily residue from runoff and residents in Channelview even saw some flyaway foam landing in their yards.

ITC was also hit with multiple lawsuits over the fire, including lawsuits filed by the Texas attorney general and Harris County.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, investigators are expected to enter the tank farm Tuesday for the first time since the blaze erupted.

"Investigators will conduct an initial scene examination," said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. "Investigators will make entry into the tank farm with the appropriate level of person protective equipment (PPE), which will include HAZMAT suits and air purifying respirators."

WATCH: Officials give update on ITC cleanup efforts

Cleanup efforts have been ongoing and now, four weeks after the fire broke out, officials gave an update on how much progress has been made.

According to ITC official Brent Weber, 11 of the tanks are secure and two are being cleaned. Weber said there are still four tanks that need to be pumped, but three contain basal oil, which is nontoxic and a low priority.

The other is almost done with the draining process, but it has been resealed because investigators will be entering the tank farm Tuesday, Weber said.

Weber said the cleanup process is nearing its end.

"I would say days, not weeks," Weber said. "The bulk material of the liquid has been removed across the tank farm, and now we are in the final stages of getting that last final product heel out of the majority of the tanks."

Investigators will be entering the tank farm Tuesday to begin working on determining the origin and cause of the fire.

