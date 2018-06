HOUSTON - Police are investigating after an off-duty officer discharged a firearm at a robbery suspect in northeast Houston, officials said.

WATCH: Aerials of officer-involved shooting on Tidwell

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. in the 3400 block of Tidwell Road near Highway 59.

Police said there were no injuries reported in the shooting.

Investigators are at the scene to determine the cause of the shooting.

