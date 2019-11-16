Lakewood Church: Be careful where you get your Kanye tickets

HOUSTON - Kanye West's 7 p.m. Sunday performance at Lakewood Church is expected to draw a sell-out crowd of some 17,000 people, but all of those tickets are supposed to be absolutely free and available to everyone.

However, as of Friday, two full days before the concert, KPRC 2 Investigates had found at least 18 listings on eBay for Kanye tickets starting at $60 and soaring all the way to $500.

WATCH: Kanye West performs at Harris County Jail

On SeatGeek, KPRC 2 Investigates found scalpers trying to sell those tickets from $228 all the way up to $363.

Here's what you need to know to keep from being ripped off

1. Lakewood Church issued this statement about tickets: "In regards to tickets being sold on StubHub, all of the tickets are non-transferable. Lakewood wants to warn everyone that all tickets posted on StubHub or any other ticketing sites are fraud".

2. This concert is a free event. You should not be paying for anything in the way of tickets for this show.

3. Lakewood Church said free, general admission tickets to the show can be obtained through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster app beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

4. Lakewood said anything other than Ticketmaster tickets will be considered fraudulent.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.