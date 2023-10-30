‘Free oil change for life’ = not free anymore

When you buy a new car we know car dealerships offer all sorts of add-ons for more money. We are talking about perks like window tinting, vin etching, and extended warranties. But what if you paid extra for a service that the dealership later refused to honor? It’s happening to dozens of customers at two big Houston area car dealerships and many of those consumers reached out to KPRC 2 Investigates for help.

Customers thought they would get free oil changes for life of vehicle

Customers who contacted KPRC 2 say they paid extra for lifetime oil change packages, meaning they would never have to pay for an oil change. Others say they were told all new car purchases came with free oil changes for the first 60,000 miles. But what the dealerships said and what they did are very different.

Viewers contact KPRC 2 Investigates after they were told their 'oil change for life' deal was no good. What does the law say? What about the dealership? Investigator Amy Davis gets answers for consumers. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Daniel Jurgena paid cash for this new 2020 Honda Ridgeline just before he retired. He was jazzed about the 60,000-mile oil change package John Eagle Honda of Clear Lake told him came with his new truck.

Viewers contact KPRC 2 Investigates after they were told their 'oil change for life' deal was no good. What does the law say? What about the dealership? Investigator Amy Davis gets answers for consumers. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“So, when I go into retirement on a fixed income I wouldn’t have to worry about those things. One less thing to budget for,” explains Jurgena.

Viewers contact KPRC 2 Investigates after they were told their 'oil change for life' deal was no good. What does the law say? What about the dealership? Investigator Amy Davis gets answers for consumers. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

His first two oil changes at Honda of Clear Lake were free. But then:

“The third time I took it in, all of a sudden I’m told, ‘You have to pay for this.’”

Jurgena protested and so did dozens of others.

Dozens of complaints from customers who feel tricked

The Houston Better Business Bureau has received more than 30 complaints about this issue. The Texas Attorney General also had complaints.

23 complaints about Honda Cars of Katy not honoring the oil change packages

11 complaints from Honda of Clear Lake customers

Both dealerships were purchased by Lithia Motors in 2020. The BBB noted: “The company has not responded to any of the consumer’s complaints or reviews regarding this issue.”

“The dealership won’t help me. Lithia won’t help me. Honda won’t help me. I can’t get any help from the state of Texas,” said Jurgena. “You’re kind of my last hope.”

Viewers contact KPRC 2 Investigates after they were told their 'oil change for life' deal was no good. What does the law say? What about the dealership? Investigator Amy Davis gets answers for consumers. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

When no one returned our calls or emails we dropped by Honda Cars of Katy.

“The previous ownership owned that. Now it’s a whole new ownership and it’s been that way for almost 3 years,” said General Manager Teno Fontenot.

Fontenot followed up with this statement by email that reads in part:

“Oil changes for life was not a contract, but instead an offering to their new car buyers. The program was terminated by the former owner before we acquired the dealership.”

Viewers contact KPRC 2 Investigates after they were told their 'oil change for life' deal was no good. What does the law say? What about the dealership? Investigator Amy Davis gets answers for consumers. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Customers paid for ‘free oil change for life’ membership

But some customers did pay. Customer Ruth Borrosco still has her invoice that proves she paid $249.99 for an “oil change lifetime membership.”

Lithia Motors posted a flyer at Honda of Clear Lake that reads “Effective July 28, 2022, any and all prepaid oil changes administered by John Eagle will expire.”

“Screwed by big business again and no one seems to care,” said Borrosco.

“That is a contract. Somebody’s gonna have to pay for it. It’s not gonna be the consumer,” said consumer attorney Medhi Cherkaoui.

Viewers contact KPRC 2 Investigates after they were told their 'oil change for life' deal was no good. What does the law say? What about the dealership? Investigator Amy Davis gets answers for consumers. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Customers who paid for the canceled membership can sue

Attorney Medhi Cherkaoui said this slip of paper would hold up in a court of law even small claims court. And if John Eagle and Lithia want to point fingers at who is responsible for honoring the deal, or paying customers the value of the remaining oil changes, customers should sue them both and let them hash it out in court.

And if customers all get together to do that even better.

“What these corporations are counting on is that each plaintiff is gonna look at this contract and you’re gonna say, ‘Well, this is probably worth $500 to $600. Is it worth it for me to go pursue this company in a court of law?’”

They’re not counting on these individuals getting together perhaps on a Facebook group or maybe watching your program and realizing there are multiple people entitled to what they’ve been promised by the dealership.

Lithia Motors responds to questions about broken contracts

An attorney for Lithia Motors sent us this response:

“The previous owner of the John Eagle group had a lifetime oil program at select dealerships which they chose to terminate prior to Lithia Motors, Inc. purchasing the group in August of 2020. During this transaction, as it was a program terminated by the prior owner, there was no record of these customer contracts given to Lithia Motors, Inc. Although the program no longer exists, nor did it when the group was purchased if a customer possesses their original contract for this program, we have chosen (and continue to choose) to honor them to maintain customer goodwill. Our stores are dedicated to living our core value of Earning Customers for Life and building long-lasting relationships within our communities.”

“Thank you for bringing these complaints to my attention, I’ve since had the chance to learn the history of the previous owners’ program. Oil changes for life was not a contract, but instead an offering to their new car buyers. The program was terminated by the former owner before we acquired the dealership. Our organization unequivocally values our customers experience and will continue to work hard to earn their business. We welcome customer feedback and remain committed to providing exceptional service.”