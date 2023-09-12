Federal audit shows DHS needs to improve system of obtaining valid addresses for migrants released from custody

Concertina wire lines the banks of the Rio Grande on the Pecan farm of Hugo and Magali Urbina, near Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, July 7, 2023. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has escalated measures to keep migrants from entering the U.S. He's pushing legal boundaries along the border with Mexico to install razor wire, deploy massive buoys on the Rio Grande and bulldozing border islands in the river. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A recently released audit from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General calls for improvements in how the government obtains and validates addresses of migrants released into the United States.

The OIG’s report reads, “Based on our review of 981,671 migrant records documented by (United States Border Patrol) from March 2021 through August 2022, addresses for more than 177,000 migrant records were either missing, invalid for delivery, or not legitimate residential locations.”

The report further reads, “On average, DHS releases more than 60,000 migrants into the United States each month. ICE must be able to locate migrants to enforce immigration laws, including to arrest or remove individuals who are considered potential threats to national security.”

The report notes the large volume of apprehensions along the southern border seemed to contribute to the errors in obtaining valid addresses from those released from custody.

According to the OIG, “During our interviews, agents stated they did not record and validate all addresses because the sectors had to focus more on transferring migrants out of custody within legal time limits, dictated by policy, during upticks in illegal border crossings.”

The report cites Customs and Border Protection’s national standards of working to not keep detainees in “hold rooms or holding facilities” for longer than 72 hours.

The OIG’s report notes Texas’s Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley sectors were the busiest between March 2021 and August 2022 and accounted for 23 address errors per 100 releases. The report notes the other remaining sectors showed 16 errors per 100 releases.

The OIG made four recommendations for improving the process of obtaining and validating addresses of migrants released from custody. DHS officials did not concur with any of the recommendations. You can read the full report and DHS’s responses below.