KPRC 2 Investigates to unveil new documentary on Astroworld catastrophe

After 38 on-camera interviews, and months of research, KPRC 2 Investigates will air “Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy” this Thursday on KPRC 2+ at 7:00 p.m.

The one-year anniversary of the catastrophe that killed 10 people is November 5th.

KPRC 2 Investigates will reveal the critical moments before the crowd crush, the incident, the response, and the aftermath.

There were clear warning signs hours before Travis Scott, the headliner, took the stage.

What’s really changed in how we handle big events since Astroworld?

You’ll hear from crowd crush experts, first responders, and state officials who say they know what they say need to change in the hour-long documentary.

ASTROWORLD: COUNTDOWN TO TRAGEDY. THURSDAY ON KPRC2+ at 7:00 p.m.

Here’s how you can watch: