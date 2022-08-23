Five years after Hurricane Harvey, Aransas County showing strong signs of resilience

Harvey delivered more than $800 million in damage to Aransas County, but five years later, many communities have become the picture of resilience.

“It was definitely the most terrifying, but humbling experience,” said Lauren Collins. “No lights, pitch dark, no water, no electricity, no nothing.”

A 30-foot-tall oak tree fell on the Collins’ house in the small town of Woodsboro, and for the first year, she tried to repair the damage on her own.

“Anytime I would fix something it would turn around and rain and ruin something else,” said Collins.

Collins finally got in touch with the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group.

“They were just like angels, it was such a miracle. They came through (and) helped us build a beautiful new home,” said Collins.

The Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group is a non-profit organization that has been vital to the six-county area’s recovery.

“When Harvey hit the scope was well beyond what we had anticipated,” said executive director, Christopher Brandt.

According to Brandt, in the five years since Harvey, the group rebuilt 124 homes, replaced 147 manufactured homes and made 367 major repairs; amassing a 179,000 volunteer-hour effort.

“Basically, after FEMA stops taking on claims, then that’s when we step in,” said Brandt.

Rockport and Fulton bore much of Harvey’s wrath, but five years later businesses are back, neighborhoods rebounded and vital tourism dollars returned.

“I hate to say it but Harvey was kind of a blessing in disguise. We are stronger now and look better now than we did before,” said Aransas County Judge, Burt Mills.

Mills said while recovery is not complete, state and federal grants and help from non-profits like Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery, helped the area rebuild quickly. In fact, a new combination of a county courthouse and city hall will be complete next year.

“It’s the first in the state, no other county has this -- a courthouse and city hall next to each other,” said Mills.

The judge said a big portion of what’s left for recovery is $53-million in road repairs and expansions, plus improving drainage through the county.