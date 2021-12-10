Charges dropped against woman accused of stealing rental car

KPRC2 Investigates criminal charges dismissed against Hertz and Avis/Budget customers accused of stealing rental cars.

Houston – The KPRC 2 Investigates team has been reporting for months about rental car customers in Houston, saying that they’ve rented cars from a popular rental car retailer, and for various reasons, the car is reported stolen, and in some cases, the customers are arrested.

Last month we reported that the Harris County District Attorney’s office dropped the case against Zanders Pace, who had an auto theft arrest warrant for two years stemming from a rental with Hertz.

Larin Christensen said she was arrested after renting a car in Houston from the Avis Budget Group. She was accused of theft.

KPRC 2 Investigates reached out to the DA’s office. Today, the DA’s office dropped her case as well.

CASE DISMISSED

The probable cause document was filed in March 2021, in Christensen’s theft case. The document indicates that Budget mailed out a demand letter to Christensen on Nov. 12, 2020. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Probable cause document filed in Larin Christensen's theft case. The document indicates that Budget mailed out a demand letter to Christensen on November 12, 2020. However a text message from Budget confirms the car was checked in on November 11, 2020.

CONFIRMATION TEXT MESSAGE

However, a text message from Budget confirms the car was checked in on Nov. 11, 2020.

Confirmation text message from Budget that vehicle was successfully checked in.

According to the prosecutor, the case was dismissed because the charges were filed after the vehicle was returned.

Harris County DA's office dismisses charge against woman accused of stealing Budget-Avis group rental car. KPRC2 Investigates learned the charge was filed after the rental car was already returned.

KPRC 2 Investigates reached out to Avis Budget Group for a comment. A representative replied saying, “Budget is investigating.”

HARRIS COUNTY ATTORNEY GETTING INVOLVED

Last month we exposed this problem involving Hertz.

The Harris County Attorney’s office is now exploring options on how to proceed with those cases.

HAS SOMETHING LIKE THIS HAPPENED TO YOU?