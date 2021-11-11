EXCLUSIVE: Videos, photos from private jet crash near Houston

KPRC 2 Investigates uncovers exclusive video and pictures from the October 9th plane crash

BROOKSHIRE – KPRC 2 Investigates has obtained exclusive video and photos of the aftermath of an Oct. 19, private jet crash in Brookshire.

Seeing these photos and videos makes it all the more remarkable that the 23 passengers and crew survived.

We obtained these new videos, photos and incident report through a Texas Public Information Act request.

The video clips show emergency responders’ feet away from the plane.

Remarkably, the tail section of the aircraft remained to provide evidence even after the fire consumed most of the plane.

We obtained hundreds of new photos, videos and even video from a camera mounted on a first responder’s helmet.

The video from the helmet camera takes you inside what is left of the cockpit.

Photos obtained from Community Volunteer Fire Department via records request (Photos obtained from Community Volunteer Fire Department via records request)

Helmet Camera Video: Putting out the fire in the cockpit

In this 15-minute video, firefighters are putting out the fire in what remains of the cockpit. The camera is mounted on a Community Volunteer firefighter’s helmet.

Four minutes and 40 seconds into the video, the firefighter takes off his helmet, however, the camera continues to record for another 10 minutes.

Incident Report

The Community volunteer fire department also released a copy of its incident response report.

The MD-87 jetliner overran the runway at Houston executive airport.

The passengers were headed to Boston to attend an American League Championship Series game between the Houston Astros and the Red Sox.

