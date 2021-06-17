Lawmakers briefed on status of Texas’ power grid after conservation alert

Texas – Several Texas lawmakers were briefed Wednesday on the status of our state’s power grid. Gov. Greg Abbott also spoke about the recent calls for energy conservation after several power generators went offline for unexpected maintenance.

“We didn’t enter into an energy emergency alert, it was just an, ‘Conserve power if you can so we can make it through the next couple of days that were needed as those repairs were made,’” Abbott said. “They got the repairs done before the real heat of summer hits, and they should be able to go through summer, fully capable of meeting demands.”

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, stated the number of power generators forced offline due to unexpected maintenance is about three times higher than typically seen this time of year. On Monday, ERCOT stated 11,000 megawatts were down because of forced outages. ERCOT officials said 8,000 megawatts were from thermal energy, coal, natural gas and nuclear. According to a seasonal assessment conducted by ERCOT, typically 3,600 megawatts of thermal energy go offline on hot summer days. The remaining losses were from wind and solar energy.

Ad

ERCOT then called for five days of energy conservation as supply dwindled and the state set a new June record for energy consumption. Calls for conservation did work as ERCOT officials said energy consumption decreased and the agency avoided having to take more drastic action to keep our grid in balance.

ERCOT was roundly criticized for not better communicating potential problems during February’s storm. Abbott said the agency’s recent calls for conservation are the work of legislative mandates, part of which called for much better communication from ERCOT.

However, other lawmakers had different views on the outlook for our state’s power grid.

“At the end of the day, this is an indictment of the Texas system,” said State Rep. Gene Wu, (D) District 137. “We don’t have the capacity to meet the demands of both our population and climate change.”

Wu said following the briefing, there were still several questions as to why so many generators went offline at the same time, including whether these problems are the lingering impacts of the winter storm.

Ad

Ad