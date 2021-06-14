Rural counties feel effects of border crisis

Customs and Border Protection released numbers this week showing the number of people caught crossing the border illegally or deemed inadmissible to the U.S. continued to increase during the month of May.

Many rural Texas counties, not directly adjacent to the border, are feeling the effects of this crisis.

“How much would you say the border impacts your office’s day-to-day activities?” asked KPRC 2 Investigator Robert Arnold.

“It winds up absorbing a considerable amount of our time,” said Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd.

Goliad County is two hours south of Houston but is one of the main routes for smugglers looking to move people and drugs from the border to larger cities.

“What we’ve become is a relay point for the route between the (Rio Grande Valley) and for between Houston,” said Boyd. “This is something that historically was not a major problem this far north.”

The county is 859 square miles in size and mostly comprised of farm and ranchland. Boyd said smugglers are using abandoned or rarely used buildings on many of these properties to temporarily stash people and drugs.

