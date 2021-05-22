Tracking down suspects wanted for murder in Harris County

Tens of thousands of arrest warrants are filed every in Harris County involving crimes ranging from misdemeanors to murders. Along with rising crime rates and a backlogged court system, local and federal investigators tell KPRC 2 Investigates they’re seeing an increase in warrants as well.

“We’ve seen over the last four years a warrant explosion in Harris County,” said Capt. Max Turner, with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “We went over 6,000 warrants in the last two months. We had not seen that before.”

According to Turner, HCSO went from receiving an average of 4,085 warrants a month in 2018 to seeing an average of 5,476 warrants a month in 2021. Local officials are not the only ones seeing an increase in warrants, the US Marshals Service for the southern district of Texas, which runs from the Houston area to Brownsville, is seeing an increase as well. Officials with the Marshals Service tell KPRC 2 the number of new warrants coming into their office each week has increased about 40-percent.

Ad

“You could say it’s because of COVID, but I just think we’ve seen an overall backlog with a lot of cases,” said US Marshal T. Michael O’Connor. “Criminals don’t stop.”

A lot of warrants are cleared every year when patrol officers run license plates and driver’s licenses during traffic stops. HCSO data shows 36,457 warrants were executed in 2018, 40,866 were executed in 2019 and 38,942 in 2020. Through the end of April 2021, HCSO data shows 17,885 warrants executed.

“A warrant never goes away, a warrant is forever,” said Turner.

Then there are those suspects that are not so easy to track down. KPRC 2 Investigates analyzed a database from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office showing 524 open murder warrants. These are cases where evidence was collected, witnesses interviewed and charges filed, but the suspect was never arrested.

More than half of the warrants in the database KPRC 2 examined were more than 20 years old. A little over 36% of the warrants pre-date electronic record keeping in the county. The oldest murder warrant in the database was filed in 1973. Only 15% involve murder cases filed in the last 5 years.

Ad

Ad

Ad