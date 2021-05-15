Inside look at Texas electric company that prepared for February’s deep freeze years ago, Houston ties to all its insulation

HOUSTON – A giant electric blanket.

Essentially that is what is covering miles of pipes within the El Paso Electric Company’s system. KPRC 2 Investigates is the only major broadcast station in Texas to be provided with complete access at two of their facilities.

Senior Director of Operations Louie Guarderrama showed KPRC 2 Investigates proper insulation some fifty feet above the ground.

“What we are doing is making our preparations for next winter and the winters thereafter more permanent,” Guadarrama said.

While February’s freeze resulted in over 100 deaths in the state, including 31 in Harris County and potentially $295 billion in property damage, El Paso came out unscathed.

Following the last major freeze in the state a decade ago, the company spent $4.5 million to retrofit two of its facilities serving Texas and New Mexico.

“It’s not a significant amount of money,” said Senior Vice President Steven Buraczyk.

