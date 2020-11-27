Police searching for gunman who killed well-known store clerk in Fifth Ward

HOUSTON – Several members of the 5th Ward community gathered to seek the public’s help finding the killer of a well-liked store clerk. Larry Lawrence, 61, was killed on November 19 while being dropped off at work by his girlfriend.

“You have nowhere to hide among us. It’s not safe for you in 5th Ward. 5th Ward will turn you over, turn you out and lay you down if necessary,” said community activist Quanell X.

Lawrence’s family said he worked as a clerk at a corner food store for years and was well liked by everyone in the community. Lawrence’s girlfriend, Gloria Alexander, said she was dropping him off for work at the store around nine in the morning when a gunman ran up to her car window.

“The guy was saying, ‘give me money, give me money,’” said Alexander.

Alexander said Lawrence quickly shifted the gunman’s attention away from her by getting out of the car and walking into the street. Police said Lawrence was then shot in the back at the intersection of Jensen and Sumpter.

“I don’t understand it that people could be so cruel. Get a job, don’t be running around hurting people for their little bit of money,” said Alexander.

Police released a photo of the gunman. The image was captured by cameras at the A-to-Z Food Mart.

A shrine was set-up in front of the A-to-Z Food Mart to keep Lawrence’s memory alive and serve as a reminder a killer is on the loose.

“I’ve always been told only a coward and a punk shoots a man in the back,” said Quanell. “And then while he lay on the ground you go in his pockets and rob him like an animal.”

If you know anything about this crime, please call HPD’s homicide division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.