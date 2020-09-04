Questions lingering over teen’s death in north Harris County pool

Harris County inspectors are due back at a motel next week, where a teen was recently electrocuted while swimming in a pool.

Records filed with the Harris County Clerk and Texas Secretary of State show the North Villa Hotel is owned by a company called Northgate Hospitality, Incorporated. The company carries the same address as the motel.

KPRC 2 Investigates dug deeper and found the names of two directors for the company. After visiting the addresses listed for the men’s other business ventures in Houston, we have not yet received any calls back.

As KPRC 2 Investigates reported, 15-year-old Kahleel Marcos Reynolds was swimming in a pool that should not have been open.

Harris County health inspectors would not grant a permit to open the pool after finding numerous violations including an exposed lighting fixture in July 2018. The company re-applied in December of that year but was again denied a permit to open the pool.

Precinct 4 deputies said Reynolds was electrocuted after touching an exposed wire from an interior pool light. At this time, law enforcement is not planning any follow-up investigations as Reynolds’s death is considered accidental.

No decision has been made yet as to whether any citations will be issued by the health department.

KPRC 2 Investigates spent the day trying to speak owners of the property, however, we still have not gotten a response.