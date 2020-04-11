Channel 2 Investigates uncovers second coronavirus death not reported by city of Houston

HOUSTON – Stewart Duvall is upset over the loss of his mother Bobbi Crawford as well as the fact that her death still has not been officially counted by the city.

“It makes you a little mad,” he said.

For days we have heard about the number of deaths within the city of Houston. However, Duvall says there is one problem in the case of Crawford’s death.

“She’s not being counted and then I saw your report from the other day and that inspired me to contact you," he said.

Duvall is referring to a Channel 2 Investigates report from Wednesday on the death of an 88-year-old man.

Pat, whose last name is being withheld at the family’s request, is another case where the death was not officially logged by the city until Thursday afternoon.

Pat’s death officially announced only after Channel 2 Investigates uncovered it and made the Houston Health Department aware of his passing.

In the case of Crawford, the health department admitted to Channel 2 Investigates they were not aware of her death until Friday. Their awareness comes days after her obituary was publicly published with coronavirus listed as the cause.

“It’s very frustrating, it leaves you in limbo,” said Duvall.

Duvall himself is also upset for the lack of clarity regarding his own coronavirus test. His mother lived with him and he helped take care of her during her brief illness. Duvall says, as a result, he took a test over a week ago at Butler Stadium. As of Friday afternoon he still has not been informed of the results.

"I thought surely I would have heard by now,” said Duvall.

Channel 2 Investigates has learned the health department is attempting to connect with Duvall.