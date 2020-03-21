Single mother of five fights for coronavirus testing

HOUSTON – A sick mother is in desperate need to get tested for the coronavirus.

Jeannettie De La Cerda said she went to get tested Thursday. But, by the time she got to the facility, they had run out of test.

“I cannot believe this, you don’t know it but people are cutting in line left and right… and I’ve been in line for four and a half hours now with four of my kids in the car and I am sick… this is ridiculous," Jeannettie told KPRC 2 Investigates.

Jeannettie is showing all the symptoms of the coronavirus, and she is scared for good reason. Her doctor told her Thursday that she needed to be tested immediately.

Late Thursday night, the doctor told Jeannettie that she would provide her with at-home coronavirus test kit. She had to pick-up the test Friday.

However, she was too sick today to do that.

That is when reporter Bill Spencer offered to go pickup the test and rushed it straight to her door.

With her five children in the other room, Jeannettie gave herself that test as KPRC 2 filmed through a window.

The process looked uncomfortable, but she went through it like a champ.

“This is not the way it is supposed to be, patients should not be testing themselves," Jeannettie’s doctor told KPRC 2.

However, the alternative would have been worse, the doctor said.

Now, Jeannettie has been tested and her test is being processed by a local lab. In three days, she will know the outcome of those tests.

Jeannettie is worried but also relieved to have gotten the test she needed.

“My doctor offered me an option when there was no other option really available to me," Jeannettie said. “I am sick. I cannot really put in to words what I am feeling. She helped me and she took a big risk doing it.”