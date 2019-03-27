Intoxicated woman arrested for beating, dragging daughter in Pappasito's parking lot, deputies say

Jessica Pimentel, 29, is charged with injury to a child under the age of 15. Her bond was set at $15,000.

HOUSTON - A woman was arrested for reportedly assaulting her daughter in the parking lot of Pappasito's Cantina, Harris County Precinct 4 constables said.

Investigators were called to the restaurant off of the North Freeway earlier this week in response to a woman assaulting her daughter, deputies said. When officials arrived at the scene, the woman, identified as Jessica Pimentel, was described as intoxicated, refused to answer deputies' questions and was detained.

Witnesses at the scene said the 29-year-old threw her daughter to the ground, dragged her across the parking lot, struck her with her fist and attempted to put her in a chokehold, deputies said.

Child Protective Services was called to the scene and placed the girl in custody of a guardian, investigators said.

Pimentel was charged with injury to a child under the age of 15 and booked into jail. Her bond was set at $15,000.

