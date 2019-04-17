Tourists continue to admire Notre Dame Cathedral in wake of fire

PARIS - Throngs of tourists admired Notre Dame de Paris from across the water on Wednesday. The most visited monument in the most visited country in the world stands tall on a small, now inaccessible island at the center of Paris.

The iconic cathedral will be closed to visitors for the next five or six years, a church spokesperson announced. French officials said $1 billion had already been raised to rebuild "Our Lady of Paris."

The local prosecutor said nearly 50 investigators are assigned to the case. They have interviewed 30 people so far, including several who were working on cathedral renovations just before the fire started.

A police source told NBC News a computer glitch may have delayed first responders on Monday. After the first fire alarm sounded at the cathedral at 6:20 p.m., firefighters were mistakenly sent to the wrong section of the roof.

The one thousand or so visitors celebrating mass at the time evacuated Notre Dame immediately, but the fire was not found until 23 minutes later when a second alarm sounded.

The fire burned for 15 hours, fueled by the forest -- 1,400 centuries-old oak beams supporting the roof, much of which collapsed along with the spire and sections of the stone ceiling.

But the pipe organ, the facade, famous bell towers, walls, buttresses, and stained glass windows remained, though the full extent of the damage is unclear.

Many relics the cathedral was meant to preserve and protect also survived. The crown of thorns believers said Jesus wore during his crucifixion, along with a piece of wood and a nail believed to be from his cross, were saved.

The official cause of the fire is accidental. French officials consider the building insecure and fragile. No restoration work has begun.

Around the world, many who have visited Notre Dame shared their memories and photographs on social media, including many from Texas and Houston.

