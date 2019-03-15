Beagles' treatment at the center of Humane Society's undercover animal testing probe

A beagle shown in videos posted on the Humane Society of the United States' YouTube and Facebook accounts from an purported undercover investigation.

HOUSTON - The Humane Society of the United States is calling for action after it says it uncovered the use of 36 beagles in a pesticide study at a Michigan lab doing tests for a company connected to Dow AgroSciences.

The nonprofit animal advocacy group posted a video of the beagles on its YouTube page with this message:

“Over 60,000 dogs are used in toxicity tests and research every year in the United States. One of our undercover investigators recently captured multiple studies, including a one-year pesticide test on 36 beagles contracted by Dow AgroSciences at a Michigan lab. Dogs, who are known for their kind and loyal nature, are often used in these tests because they are easier to manipulate and less apt to fight back. Please tell Dow to release the 36 Dow Beagles NOW and let's END dog testing.”

LIVE - Undercover investigator EXCLUSIVE: We're live with the undercover investigator who witnessed 36 beagles subjected to an awful pesticide test for Dow AgroSciences. The 36 beagles being held captive will either die from the tests or will be euthanized in July. BUT, we can stop it! Sign our petition to demand the release of these dogs: https://hsus.link/uc5nmf Posted by The Humane Society of the United States on Thursday, March 14, 2019

Members of the group also called the practice “cruel and unnecessary” and said the animals are force-fed pesticides as they wait to die, and those that aren’t killed, the Society claims, are scheduled to be euthanized in early July.

Officials with the Dow Chemical Company has released a statement in response to the Humane Society’s video on its Facebook page, saying that the animal testing study was not its study, but Corteva Agriscience's.

Here is the statement in full.

“A report by the Humane Society of the U.S. that was issued on March 12, 2019 inaccurately attributes an animal testing program to Dow. Corteva Agriscience initiated the study, and has independently operated as the Agriculture division of DowDuPont for the past two years as part of the pending separations. As a result, this matter is managed by Corteva Agriscience. We understand that Corteva and the Humane Society are advocating for Brazil’s Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria (ANVISA) to waive the one-year animal testing requirements in question. Please direct all questions to Corteva.”

Corteva Agriscience officials also released a statement on its Facebook page. Here is its full statement:

“At Corteva Agriscience, we care deeply about the welfare of animals. Consistent with industry practice, we conduct animal testing only when such testing is required by regulatory authorities, and we proactively engage with government officials to minimize or cease animal studies, where possible.

"We agree that there are better ways to attain the data needed for this study and have been working closely with the Humane Society of the U.S. for many months to encourage Brazil’s Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria (ANVISA) to amend its animal test requirements for pesticides. While we have received an encouraging letter from ANVISA, that letter is not definitive. Once the industry receives confirmation that this test is no longer required, we will cease testing immediately and make every effort to rehome the animals.

"Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, is committed to animal welfare and the 3Rs (Replacement, Reduction and Refinement) as core principles of toxicological research.

"In the interim, we continue to ensure that where regulations require the use of animals, all applicable welfare guidelines, laws, regulations and licensing requirements are met.”

The Humane Society of the United State is asking for people to sign its petition to send to Dow.

