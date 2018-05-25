Intel True VR uses multiple panoramic, stereoscopic camera pods, which generate up to 1TB of data per hour, to create a more natural, realistic and immersive view of live NBA game action. Intel will become the Exclusive Provider of Virtual…

HOUSTON - Intel has brought virtual reality to the hardwood this NBA playoff season.

In addition to the visual delight that VR brings, Spero Dedes and Stephanie Ready call the games for a totally immersive broadcast experience.

PHOTOS: Intel introduces virtual reality to NBA broadcasts

Numerous VR cameras are set up around the arena and the viewer is able to switch between cameras during the broadcast.

In Toyota Center, cameras are set up on both baskets, courtside and on the suite level.

VIDEO: Intel virtual reality NBA broadcast

Intel has used VR to broadcast MLB games, the Olympics, NCAA games and PGA Tour events.

Intel's VR crew was nominated for a Sports Emmy for its broadcast of last year's March Madness.

For more information on Intel's VR experience, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.