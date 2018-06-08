Inside Anthony Bourdain's Houston 'Parts Unknown' episode; What he treasured about the Bayou City

HOUSTON - Anthony Bourdain’s death at the age of 61 has shocked the world, including the Bayou City, which was, in recent years, a destination for his “Parts Unknown” CNN travel series.

The promo for his October 2016 show featuring H-Town highlighted his misconceptions about the city, and particularly this part of the country.

"Intolerant, prejudiced, close-minded. I'm talking about me, not Texas," Bourdain said. "Because Houston anyway is completely different than I kind of thought, and maybe you kind of thought."

He shared what he found here -- and it's what many natives to this area treasure: a friendly fusion of people that translates into, among many other things, a stunning selection of cuisine.

From a Congolese dinner table to a raucous Indian grocery store dance party and tricked out cars, Bourdain celebrated all things Houston and seemed to grasp many things at the core of Houston life. He savored our city's diversity, acceptance and amazing food.

Take a look back at one of the episode's highlights -- the dance party inside an Indian grocery:

