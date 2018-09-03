Injured dolphin rescued after being stranded on Galveston's Seawall

GALVESTON, Texas - An injured dolphin was rescued Monday morning after being stranded on Galveston's Seawall, the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network said.

The TMMSN Critical Care Team rescued the dolphin despite the weather conditions and was able to take the mammal back to a care facility to receive treatment, officials said.

The dolphin is a large adult male that suffered from multiple shark bites and showed signs of chronic illness. Officials said the dolphin has been placed in a rehab pool at the Galveston rehab center.

TMMSN is a nonprofit organization that relies on the public to report a dolphin stranding by calling its hotline at 1-800-962-6625.

The organization set up a GoFundMe Page for long-term patients.

