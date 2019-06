Laughing Man Coffee

HOUSTON - Hugh Jackman gave away free coffee to fans and passersby at Houston’s Discovery Green Tuesday.

Jackman is in town for his show, “The Man. The Music. The Show” at Toyota Center.

Jackman gave out cups of his Laughing Man coffee in support of his foundation, which supports coffee farming communities, as well as coffee farmers and their families. Learn more here.

Laughing Man Coffee

Laughing Man Coffee

Laughing Man Coffee

Laughing Man Coffee

Laughing Man Coffee

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.