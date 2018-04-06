HPD searches for man accused of 'sexual performance by a child,' they say

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a man they say is wanted for a charge of "sexual performance by a child" and are requesting the public's help.

Investigators said surveillance captured images of Michael Charles Evans, 28, during the incident.

Evans has family in the northeast and fifth ward-areas of Houston and may be in those areas, police said.

Evans is described by police as a black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 190 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. He is heavily tattooed on both his right and left arms, chest and neck, police said. His neck tattoos are a picture of an angel, diamond, and the written words, “Lady Jada” and “Thug Life” across his chest. The fugitive also wears gold front teeth, investigators said.

Evans is also wanted for parole violations on two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.

Crime Stoppers said it is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

