HPD officers' workspaces searched after new warrants unsealed in botched drug raid

HOUSTON - Channel 2 Investigates has uncovered more search warrants issued in the investigation of a botched drug raid in Southeast Houston. Five officers were injured in the raid and two homeowners were killed.

These two search warrants, which were signed in February, were unsealed by the court over the weekend.

The search warrants reveal how the Houston Police Department is going about investigating the case against officers Gerald Goines and Steven Bryant. Both have been relieved of duty since the raid. Both have also retired from the force. The warrants request a judge's permission to search Goines' and Bryant's workspaces at the Mykawa southeast police station.

The warrant is to search for:

"Property or items constituting evidence of the offense of Tampering with a Government Document ... including historical files on narcotics investigations, all field notes detailing current narcotics investigations, personal computers, or other electronic devices ... (and) any paperwork detailing the personal information or other documentation pertaining to confidential informants being used in the course of Gerald Goines' employment as a Houston Police Department, narcotics officer ... ."

The search warrants were filed by an officer assigned to HPD's Special Investigations Unit/Homicide Division.

Goines is accused of lying on the affidavit used to get a no-knock warrant that led to the raid, which ended with four officers shot and the deaths of Dennis Tuttle, Rhogena Nicholas and their dog.

Police seized two computers, a police car flash drive and an ADATA flash drive.

