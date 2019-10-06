HPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in Sunday morning shooting outside Houston club

HOUSTON - Two people were killed and one person was injured in a shooting outside a Houston bar early Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 1:50 a.m., a fight broke out inside a club in the 900 block of Westheimer Road. The fight carried on outside and climaxed in a shooting that left one man and one woman dead and another man injured, police said.

Paramedics transported the injured man to a nearby hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.



