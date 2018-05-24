How the Houston Rockets will honor Santa Fe victims at Game 5

HOUSTON - Thousands of fans will pour into the Toyota Center for Thursday’s playoff game between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.

One group of fans, however, will take center stage during Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Finals – students from Santa Fe High School.

Last week, a gunman went on a rampage at the school. Ten people were killed and 13 others were injured.

On Tuesday, Tilman Fertitta, owner of the Rockets and a Galveston County native, invited Santa Fe’s senior class to watch the game for free.

"I have roots in Galveston County. Everybody knows that. I played on that football field before in Santa Fe," Fertitta said. "We just wanted to step up, and I talked to Tad (Brown) and said, 'Hey, we need to find 300 tickets for the Santa Fe High School seniors on Thursday.'"

The school’s choir will perform the national anthem, and the team’s typical First Shot for Charity and 50/50 raffle will benefit the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.

The Rockets will also wear a patch on their jerseys that reads “Santa Fe HS” in the school’s green-and-yellow colors.

"You have got to remember, the freshmen, the sophomores, the juniors get to go back and have some decent times the rest of their high school career,” Fertitta said. “For the seniors, this is their moment.”

In addition to students, the Rockets have also invited first responders and Santa Fe ISD officials to the game.

In all, Fertitta said, 300 tickets have been set aside for the group.

