Houston to hold adult party for 'Harry Potter' fans later this year

Houston is hosting a Wizard's Brunch and Dinner on Dec. 20 at Crystal Ballroom. Guests will enjoy a "Harry Potter" themed feast and drinks.

The event will offer two sittings: a brunch from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., which will be family-friendly for all ages to come, and dinner from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., which will be strictly for ages 21 and up.

All tickets include a three-course meal and entertainment. Guests are asked to dress up as their favorite characters from all wizarding worlds for the event but are welcome to come in whatever they wish.

