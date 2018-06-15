City of Houston submits bid to host 2020 Democratic National Convention

HOUSTON - The city of Houston has submitted the official bid to host the Democratic National Convention in 2020.

The documented bid contains about 600 pages intended to show how Houston's infrastructure and its people are in the right position to host the convention.

More Headlines

“I am confident that we are the right city and this is the right time to bring the convention to Houston,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a letter to DNC Chairman Tom Perez that introduces the bid package.

Turner said the city has proven it has an excellent reputation in hosting high-profile national events, such as the Super Bowl and the recent funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.

The bid committee is backed by a diverse group of leaders such as Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta.

"I can personally guarantee the DNC and its constituents will experience a level of hospitality from our Toyota Center staff and City personnel that will be unmatched anywhere in the United States. Nobody delivers world-class events like the people of Houston, Texas," Fertitta said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.