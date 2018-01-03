Houston police issue warning after ice reported on roads

HOUSTON - Houston police warned Wednesday of icy conditions on several area roads.

Police said ice was reported in the 3700 block of Westheimer at Weslayan and on the I-45 north feeder road at Park Road as morning temperatures sat in the 20s.

Sky 2 was over a rollover crash in the 2700 block of Genoa Red Bluff Road near Space Center Boulevard. Ice is believed to be the cause of the crash.

Commuters are asked to leave a little early, slow down and use caution on the roads.



