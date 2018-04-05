Houston organization calls for quicker flood mitigation

HOUSTON - A report released Thursday by the Greater Houston Flood Mitigation Consortium calls for a faster shift in in how the Houston area plans for and recovers from flooding and its consequences.

The organization says there are opportunities to reduce the effect flooding has on people’s lives.

This initial report, which the organization says is “based on current information from multiple local agencies and experts, draws a number of key conclusions on Addicks and Barker reservoirs, including the important considerations about the proposed “third reservoir,” and flood mitigation tactics such as regulations, local drainage, and buyouts.“

“When the consortium was formed, its philanthropic funders intended to make Houston a more resilient city and ensure that all communities benefit from flood mitigation efforts,” said consortium project manager Christof Spieler. “We've brought together experts on flooding, the environment, and urban planning, and, together, we are presenting our conclusions thus far. We hope they are useful to decision-makers as the region figures out how to respond through funding, policies, and projects.”

The report includes flood mitigation infrastructure, flood regulations, buyouts and public engagement.

All the details of the full report can be found here.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.