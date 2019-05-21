Houston firefighters' union to discuss Prop B developments

HOUSTON - Leaders from the union representing Houston’s firefighters have called a news conference Tuesday to discuss what was described in a news release as Prop B developments.

Proposition B was a voter-approved measure that required that the city’s firefighters be paid the same as their police department counterparts. A judge ruled last week that the ordinance was unconstitutional, saying it violated two provisions of state law.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association filed an appeal within hours of the judge’s ruling.

Union leaders have scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference. According to a news release, the news conference will also provide a response to claims made by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner during his State of the City address Monday.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

