Homes damaged during Hurricane Harvey could see appraisals jump more than 20 percent

In central and south Texas, an area the size of Michigan is flooded by Hurricane Harvey. The damage could exceed $100 billion.

HOUSTON - If you owned a home that was damaged during Hurricane Harvey, your appraised value will now be based on the value of your home before the storm and would include a 10 percent increase per year.

After the storm, many who had damage to their property and were making repairs had their appraised values lowered in 2018.

The Harris County Appraisal District said the appraised value for 2019 is going to be calculated using 2017’s appraised value plus an increase of 10 percent per year.

A house valued at $300,000 in 2017 would now be valued at $363,000. The breakdown looks like:

2018: $300,000 value with a 10 percent increase = $330,000

2019: $330,000 value with a 10 percent increase = $363,000

