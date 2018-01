KATY, Texas - An HISD officer accidentally shot himself Thursday.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of Frost Gate Court in Katy.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting, or where the officer was hit.

That officer was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities are working to learn more about this incident.



