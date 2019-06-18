Hazmat crews called after fish oil ingredient spills, creates vapor cloud near Spring Branch

Hazmat crews were called out to the scene of a chemical spill in northwest Harris County.

According to authorities, the spill happened around 3:15 a.m. at the Aker BioMarine Manufacturing facility on Campbell Road near Clay Road.

Officials said the facility was using krill to make fish oil when a pump failed, causing a spill. The spill created a vapor cloud in the area.

Hazmat crews are doing air quality tests, but they do not believe it poses a threat to the public, officials said.

There were only two employees inside the building when the spill happened. They were not injured.

