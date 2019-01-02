'Happy, independent': Relatives remember mom killed in crash with 14-year-old driver

HOUSTON - The family of a 45-year-old woman who was killed in a crash Tuesday after authorities say an underage driver failed to stop at a red light are telling KPRC2 their relative was a"happy," "independent" single mother.

"She raised us alone,” Jessica Gaspar, Silvia Zavala's 20-year-old daughter, said. “She was a single mother, and she always taught me to stay strong and stay positive."

A 14-year-old driver has been charged with murder.

Deputies said the teen driver ran a red light going at least 60 mph and hit Silvia Zavala's truck. Zavala, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The teen driver and a passenger in the GMC were taken to LBJ Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said. A third teen was not injured.

"I feel bad. I really do, but he took my mother's life and he has to pay for what he did," Gaspar said.

Right now, Zavala’s family is gathering to remember their loved one.

"Everyone's on the way from the valley,” Gaspar said. “We're like six hours away, but everyone is on the way.”

