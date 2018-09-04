Gulf Coast residents brace for Gordon's impact

Millions of Americans along the central Gulf Coast, from the eastern edge of Louisiana to Pensacola, are bracing for impact from Tropical Storm Gordon.

The National Hurricane Center reported that Gordon is expected to make landfall Tuesday evening as a Category 1 Hurricane, with sustained winds above 75 mph.

At a community center in Gulfport, where the center of the storm is expected to hit, dozens of families spent the day filling sandbags for their homes and businesses.

A lot of families "have extra water, extra food, flashlights ready," Myca Christiansen said. "You always realize that it could be worse than, you know, you imagine."

Small-business owner Jason Lombardo said he lived through hurricanes Katrina, Nate, Ivan and Andrew. He boarded up his windows to protect his home from wind and looters.

"Most of the problem with businesses is looting, loss of power," Lombardo said. "Police ain't going to come out in the middle of the night to try to help."

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in effect from Louisiana to Alabama. Many schools let out early or shut down entirely.

In Harrison County, Mississippi, there were orders for docks to be cleared and casinos to be shut down. A curfew will be effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

