Greens Bayou Greenway segment underway after groundbreaking

HOUSTON - A celebration of the groundbreaking of the Greens Bayou Greenway is scheduled to be held Thursday morning.

The new two-mile segment of the greenway is the first of a series on Greens Bayou to be built by the Houston Parks and Recreation Department.

The greenway runs from Greens Parkway near Fall Lakes Apartments along the south side of the bayou until just west of I-45.

According to Houston Parks Board, the $220 million Bayou Greenways 2020 project will create a 150-mile network of connected parks and trails along the major waterways of Houston.

