Grandparents convicted of assisting in grandson's abduction, are in court

HOUSTON - Grandparents convicted of helping their daughter abduct their grandson appeared in court Thursday concerning restitution in the case.

The child and mother are currently in Brazil.

The grandparents are awaiting prison sentences, but first, the court must decide what they owe their grandchild's father, Dr. Chris Brann.

The case has been playing out in court for years. Marcelle Guimaraes and her son Nico remain in Brazil.

Finally, in December, Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes were convicted in the abduction case.

Carlos Guimaraes was sentenced to three months in prison, while Jemima Guimaraes will serve one month.

Their attorney said prosecutors dropped the restitution from $1.5 million to $700,000.

Now, the couple is waiting for the restitution decision to be finalized. Then they will report to prison.

