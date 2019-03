HUMBLE, Texas - Freeda Foreman, daughter of iconic boxer George Foreman, was found dead at an Atascocita home Friday night, according to sources.

She was 42.

The discovery was made around 6:13 p.m.

Sources told KPRC that Freeda Foreman took her own life.

She followed in her father's footsteps by becoming a professional boxer in 2000 but later retired with a pro record of 5-1.

