Game warden injured during chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden was injured Saturday Night while attempting to make an arrest near The Woodlands, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Detective Paul Haas said the game warden spotted two four-wheel all-terrain vehicles driving on Sorters Road and Ravenwood Drive and attempted to stop the ATVs shortly after 9 p.m. One of the ATVs had three riders onboard and the second ATV had four people onboard. Haas said the ATVs took off leading the game warden on a short chase. The suspects were cornered by a sand pit. The three people on the first ATV surrendered to the game warden, while the others took off again. The game warden was snagged by the ATV dragging him 15-20 yards. The game warden discharged his pistol while being dragged, Haas said, it is unknown is anybody was hit.

Haas said complaints of ATV's causing damage in the area had been reported recently.

Texas Rangers, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office along Montgomery County Constables using their own ATVs searched for over seven hours for the suspects and were assisted by a DPS helicopter out of Austin, Haas said. Around 5 a.m. police located and arrested the ATV driver, the other three suspects got away, but are known to police and the search was called off, according to the police.

The shooting is being investigated by Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Rangers, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, Haas said.

Charges are pending and expected to announced sometime later Sunday.

